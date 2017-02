GREENWOOD — When Charles Sproles was bagging groceries at the local Jitney Jungle in the late 1940s, H.H. Norris, a regular customer, walked off one morning, leaving his milk and bread behind. When Sproles caught up with him in the parking lot, he learned it was no mistake. Norris wanted to offer him a job making 60 cents an hour binding Bibles.

“I was only making 25