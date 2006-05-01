Workdays are busy for Nissan’s newest HR director

Canton — Every weekday at 5 a.m., Jeffrey Webster wakes up and prepares for another 12-hour day at Nissan North America’s automotive assembly plant in Canton.
On most mornings by 6:15 a.m., he’s in his office reviewing the local newspapers, checking e-mails and prioritizing his “things to do” list.
“This day was not typical,” he said, during a mid-morning break. “My plans were to follow my list, but 10 minutes after I got into work, six technicians were here wanting to visit with me and discuss things in their particular work area. My question to them was: What area do you work in from an HR (human resources) standpoint? They thought I was going to send them back to their particular area because we usually follow protocol of moving from the appropriate level up. However, we take pride at this plant in having an open line of communication, so I sat down and talked to them and listened to their concerns.”
Slightly delayed by the impromptu meeting, Webster dashed to a director’s meeting. As one of six directors, he is the only one that touches all areas of the plant as HR director. And soon after, he raced to another scheduled meeting.
“I keep on my running shoes,” he said, with a laugh. “That’s one thing about working in manufacturing. You always come prepared.”
Webster took an unconventional route to the top of the HR pyramid in Nissan’s newest plant. He grew up in Columbia, Tenn., the son of Leland Webster, a piano-playing minister and a retired chemical company electrician, and Annie, a sewing factory supervisor. A middle child, he and his younger sister, Lisa, often sang in church accompanied by their older brother, Randy.
After earning a two-year degree from Columbia State Community College and a business administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University, Webster worked for the National Baptist Publishing Board handling inventory control before joining Nissan in 1985.
“Even though I had a degree, I started in production and knew I wanted to get into some type of administrative work, and whatever stage I was in, I tried to do my best, and I think that helped me advance more than anything,” said Webster, who began as employee relations section manager for several production areas at the Smyrna, Tenn., plant before serving the facility as a human resources representative and generalist in the paint plant, and production and lead technician in the stamping plant.
Then Galen Medlin approached Webster with an offer he almost refused.
“He said, ‘Jeff, I want you to work with me on a project’ and I said, ‘Sure, what do you want me to do?’ and he told me the company was looking at building a plant in Mississippi,” recalled Webster. “He was going down to get it started and wanted to know if I’d go and help him with it. I said, ‘OK, no problem.’ But I must’ve said it in a way that indicated I thought it was short term. And he said, ‘No, we’re going to be there for a while. I mean moving to Mississippi.’”
At first, Webster was less than enthusiastic about the idea of relocating further south.
“To be honest, outside of Mississippi, a lot of times all you hear is bad,” he said. “It takes a person going to Mississippi and experiencing the hospitality and the other things the state has to offer to really appreciate it. My reaction is probably consistent with a lot of the others’ reactions when they initially hear about Mississippi. But once they’re here, that perception totally changes. Mississippi is the most hospitable state there is. You can’t find a better group of people.”
Most days, Webster, who was promoted to head of HR for the Nissan Canton plant after Medlin retired at the end of March, leaves the office around 6 p.m., and races home in time for dinner with his wife, Alesia, and their three daughters, Jessica, Jalesa, and Jocelyn, ranging in age from eight to 16. They’ll usually chat about homework and plans for the weekend. “The girls line up our entertainment, which is usually a movie and a couple of meals out,” he said. Most recently, they munched on chips and salsa at a Mexican restaurant in Madison and watched Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Family Reunion” at the local cineplex.
“I love the outdoors, and not just because the women put me out,” he said, with a laugh. “I love to hunt, fish, and do yard work, and I love to be involved in church activities.” At Canton United Methodist Church, Webster is a member of the mass choir, directs the male chorus and chairs the trustee board.
Webster is usually asleep by 10 p.m., so he can rise early the next day to begin the routine anew. Coming up on his to-do list: hiring area managers (first-line supervisors) and industrial and manufacturing engineers.
He’s also busy as a national board member of the Nissan Foundation, board member of the Mississippi Children’s Home Society and a member of the Society of Human Resources Management. In 1998 and 1999, he received the Black Achiever of the Year award in honor of his accomplishments as a minority professional.
“People are always asking me how they can get on at Nissan,” said Webster. “I tell them that, in addition to the regular qualifications, they have to want to be part of a family.”
Contact MBJ contributing writer Lynne W. Jeter at Lynne.Jeter@gmail.com.
To Whom it may concern, my name is William McKee , I have opened a new business in Brandon, MS that is amazing in so many ways. OsteoStrong is the business name. We are Franchise that started in 2011 with our first store in Huntsville, AL. Main headquarters is in Franklin, TN. We now have 26 stores across the states, from Laguna Beach CA , to Chardon, OH, Richmond TX, ALbuquerque NM and in between. There are 9 in Tennessee, with 32 in Memphis with the third opening by years end, and 6 in Nashville with its seventh to open soon. Nashville’s first store opened 3 years ago.
We are a non-drug solution to reversing osteoporosis, Dr John Jaquish patented the biodensity machine which allows an individual to stimulate their body’s own adaptive response to regenerate bone density, Wolfe’s Law, and still taught in medical school today. Dr Jaquish’s mother had osteoporosis and he wanted to help her as well as others with this silent killer, invented the biodensity machine. By having his mother perform trigger events on this machine once a week , she had normal bone 18 months later. through research it was also discovered that she benefited by increasing her leg strength, core stability, and reflexes as well as decreasing joint pain. There are numerous testimonials on facebook and youtube of people getting relief fro DDD, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and other conditions, and improving their eveyday living. Younger athletes have also benefited by increasing their strength, endurance, coordination, and agility and reducing injuries as well.
I believe this product will help the employees at Nissan by making them stronger and better balanced with less joint pain, which leads to better production.
Thank You,
William McKee
7/1/2017
My name is Aisha Murphy and I am the 2017 President for Now Enterprises Family Reunion. Our family reunion has been celebrated biennially for over 40 years. Planning the 2017 reunion has been challenging. Rising costs and have threatened our time honored tradition. We are hoping that you will support us in preserving an important piece of American heritage, the family unit. We are passionate about teaching a the new generation about the significance of love and excellence. Become a member of Now Enterprises’ sponsorship family. Learn more about this unique opportunity below.
2017’s reunion will be our 21st reunion. Now enterprises family members are descendants of Jack and Peggy Kirby. Jack and Peggy birthed our matriaech, Nancy Kirby. Nancy was freed from slavery at the tender age of 8. She instilled the values of education, faith, and family into her children. Nancy’s teachings and lessons have trickled down to here present-day descendants and we have honored her and our ancestors every other year for 40 years.
On July 27, 2017 our reunion will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 100 family members will gather together to celebrate our diverse but shared heritage. Our family demographic consists of Children 18 and under, Young adults/Millennials under 40, and Adults 40+. We have family members that travel from over 30 different states across the country. Becoming a Now Enterprises Family Reunion sponsor means that your brand will be seen and received by hundreds of prospective buyers that vary in age, education, and income levels.
We are seeking monetary and product donations for the facilitation of our reunion. Monetary donations will go towards the rental of a 30-passenger bus. Product donations will be used in reunion welcome bags and at events. We are also seeking food & product donations for our reunion picnic and outings. Service donations are also welcome. Sponsors will be listed in our Now Enterprises Family website and in our Family Keepsake DVD. Sponsors will also be promoted in reunion event programs and via reunion signage. Additionally, our sponsors will be awarded the highly coveted “Brother or Sister from Another Mother” award.
Please become a special part of our family through sponsorship today. To get started, contact me via email or telephone so that you can support a the foundational fabric of American history. I can be reached at 951-242-7057 or at Nowenterpriseswest@gmail.com.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Aisha Murphy
Now Enterprises Family