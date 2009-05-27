New members appointed to state-wide advisory board

Dr. Daniel W. Jones, Rhonda Keenum, Donald E. Meiners, Billy J. McCain, Tom Pittman, Bill Sones, and LeRoy G. Walker Jr. have accepted the invitations to serve on the company’s statewide Advisory Board. The seven Mississippians represent a divers cross-section of business and community leaders from the Entergy Mississippi, Inc. service area.

Pictured: Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly (third from left, back row) (front row) Don Meiners, Billy McCain, LeRoy Walker, Jr., (back row) Dr. Dan Jones, Bill Sones, Tom Pittman, and Rhonda Keenum .