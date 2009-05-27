E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Manufacturing » New members appointed to state-wide advisory board

New members appointed to state-wide advisory board

Posted by: Staff Writer in Manufacturing, NEWS, Newsmakers May 27, 2009

Dr. Daniel W. Jones, Rhonda Keenum, Donald E. Meiners, Billy J. McCain, Tom Pittman, Bill Sones, and LeRoy G. Walker Jr. have accepted the invitations to serve on the company’s statewide Advisory Board. The seven Mississippians represent a divers cross-section of business and community leaders from the Entergy Mississippi, Inc. service area.  

Pictured: Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly (third from left, back row) (front row) Don Meiners, Billy McCain, LeRoy Walker, Jr., (back row) Dr. Dan Jones, Bill Sones, Tom Pittman, and Rhonda Keenum .

About Staff Writer

One comment

  1. http://www./
    January 16, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Kudos to you! I hadn’t thought of that!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*