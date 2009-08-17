E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Technology » Android technology could overtake iPhone

Android technology could overtake iPhone

Posted by: Clay Chandler in Technology August 17, 2009

Cellular South re-creating the wheel in cell phone technology, plans ongoing for the fall   The mobile phone industry, to use an analogy, is in the same situation personal computers were in before operating systems became standardized. Simply put, there is no umbrella platform like Windows that all wireless devices employ. That’s all about to ...

Login to your MBJ Insider account to access this content and much more

Lost Password

Become an MBJ Insider

By offering insightful coverage by award-winning reporters about Mississippi’s companies and industries, we help you make smart business decisions, advance your career, and find new prospects. Build your business and outsmart your competition day after day by becoming an insider.

Ready to get started? Choose your delivery method:

Print & Online: $89.00Online Only $73.00

Benefits of being an MBJ Insider

Here's what you'll find inside.
  • Statewide business news you can't find anywhere else
  • 24/7 online access to breaking news and years of archives
  • Digital edition of the MBJ - great for reading on the go
  • The Book of Lists - an indispensable resource (and a $49.95 value!)
  • New Incorporation lists - find new leads and opportunities

About Clay Chandler

One comment

  1. MichaelFus
    August 29, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    wh0cd526624 prescription singulair

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*