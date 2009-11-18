Levi Strauss, union work out new contract

CANTON — Distribution workers at Levi Strauss & Co. facilities in the United States and Canada have approved a new North America-wide contract with the company. More than 1,250 workers will be covered by the new contract.

The workers, members of the labor union Workers United, are employed at distribution centers in Canton as well as Hebron, Ky., Henderson, Nev., and Rexdale, Ontario, Canada. They voted in favor of a three-year contract that provides for wage increases, defined benefit pensions and health insurance.

“We’re pleased that our employees overwhelmingly supported an agreement that will keep good-paying jobs in our distribution facilities for the foreseeable future,” said Robert Hanson, President Levi Strauss Americas. “This endorsement of the new contract by our employees reflects the strong, long-term partnership between Levi Strauss & Co. and Workers United.”

“Our vision of a partnership – a collaboration – has led us to this moment,” said Andy Kennedy, a worker at the Canton facility and president of Workers United Local 2550.