Brigade Manufacturing sewing uniforms

TYLERTOWN — The sewing machines are running again in Tylertown.

Brigade Manufacturing Inc. is leasing the former Magnolia Garment factory and making uniforms for the military.

Brigade president Alton Spurlock tells The Enterprise-Journal that the company has 30 employees, and the long-term goal is to employ 250 to 300.

Spurlock said the company decided to come to Tylertown because of the support and cooperation from city and county officials and the county’s economic development authority.