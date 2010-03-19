State's casinos see improved winnings

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi’s casinos posted a strong rebound in money won from players in February.

The Mississippi State Tax Commission says the casinos won $222.3 million last month, up 15 percent from $192.3 million won in January. In addition, the February figure is up 3.6 percent from the $216.5 million gamblers lost in February 2009.

Casinos along the Mississippi River, including Tunica County and Natchez, enjoyed a 24.9 percent jump in revenue from January to February, taking in $126.6 million last month. Casinos along the Mississippi coast posted a 5.9 percent gain, winning $95.8 million.