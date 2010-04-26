E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Rountree joins Carr, Riggs & Ingram

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers April 26, 2010

Mary Rountree



Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI), welcomes Mary Rountree as the new business development executive in the Jackson area. Rountree will serve as a CRI advocate while cultivating community relationships, identifying potential client opportunities, and ensuring exceptional customer service.

With a successful history of market development in the healthcare sector, she offers CRI demonstrated abilities in developing long-term client relationships and strategically planning growth initiatives tailored to individual client needs.

Rountree holds a bachelor of arts degree from Mississippi State University and is now available from the local CRI office in Ridgeland.

