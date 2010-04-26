Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI), welcomes Mary Rountree as the new business development executive in the Jackson area. Rountree will serve as a CRI advocate while cultivating community relationships, identifying potential client opportunities, and ensuring exceptional customer service.
With a successful history of market development in the healthcare sector, she offers CRI demonstrated abilities in developing long-term client relationships and strategically planning growth initiatives tailored to individual client needs.
Rountree holds a bachelor of arts degree from Mississippi State University and is now available from the local CRI office in Ridgeland.
Hi there,I log on to your blog named “Rountree joins Carr, Riggs & Ingram – Mississippi Business Journal” like every week.Your writing style is awesome, keep up the good work! And you can look our website about اغانى 2018.