Rehab program relocating amid restructuring

BROOKHAVEN — A drug and alcohol rehabilitation program is moving out of Lincoln County amid a restructuring of local mental health facilities.

Dr. Steve Ellis, executive director of Southwest Mississippi Community Mental Health Complex, also known as Region 11, said the men’s and women’s rehabilitation programs at Newhaven Recovery Center in Brookhaven will be moved to a facility in Mendenhall operated by Region 8 Mental Health Services.

Region 8 will take over mental health programs in Lincoln County on Oct. 1.

“We might be able to extend our time at Newhaven to give us more time to find a place to go, but eventually Newhaven will be moving. It may be longer than a few weeks, but it’s not going to be any longer than it takes to find another site to relocate the program to,” Ellis told The Brookhaven Daily Leader.

Lincoln County supervisors voted last month to switch programs to Region 8, which plans to create 50 local jobs and build a $4 million treatment facility in Brookhaven. Region 8 serves residents in Madison, Rankin, Simpson and Copiah counties.

Mississippi’s 15 community mental health groups are required to operate alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers as part of their treatment programs.

Region 11 will serve Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties after Oct.1.

Ellis said Region 11 is working with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health on the changeover.

For a while, Lincoln County residents will have two choices — enroll at Newhaven or join Region 8’s program in Mendenhall, about 45 miles away.

Region 8 has a fleet of vans available to transport patients to and from the facility, and it’s also constructing a new alcohol and drug treatment facility for women in Hazlehurst.