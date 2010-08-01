E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » MBJ FEATURE » ‘SHOW ME THE MONEY’

‘SHOW ME THE MONEY’

Posted by: Clay Chandler in MBJ FEATURE August 1, 2010

College football grasping to keep agents, lure of cash from tainting eligibility of its athletes   The Southeastern Conference’s chaotic kickoff to each football season happens every year in late July at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham. Media Days, the great gathering of SEC royalty, does not require a dramatic story line to whip fans ...

Login to your MBJ Insider account to access this content and much more

Lost Password

Become an MBJ Insider

By offering insightful coverage by award-winning reporters about Mississippi’s companies and industries, we help you make smart business decisions, advance your career, and find new prospects. Build your business and outsmart your competition day after day by becoming an insider.

Ready to get started? Choose your delivery method:

Print & Online: $89.00Online Only $73.00

Benefits of being an MBJ Insider

Here's what you'll find inside.
  • Statewide business news you can't find anywhere else
  • 24/7 online access to breaking news and years of archives
  • Digital edition of the MBJ - great for reading on the go
  • The Book of Lists - an indispensable resource (and a $49.95 value!)
  • New Incorporation lists - find new leads and opportunities

Tagged with:

About Clay Chandler

One comment

  1. orlando location
    June 28, 2017 at 6:20 am

    Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you are talking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my website =).

    We can have a link trade contract among us!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*