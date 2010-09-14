Rails-to-trails project getting TEP assistance

NORTH MISSISSIPPI — According to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) executive director Larry L. “Butch” Brown, MDOT has committed funding for a Transportation Enhancement Project in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Union counties.

Funding in the amount of $4.5 million is to be allocated to The GM&O Rails to Trails Recreational District for the construction of a multi-purpose public trail along a 43.2-mile stretch of an abandoned railway running through the three counties.

Through the Transportation Enhancement Program (TEP), MDOT will enter into an agreement with The GM&O Rails to Trails Recreational District for purpose of overseeing the utilization of these funds.

The project will consist of establishing a multi-purpose public trail for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. The abandoned railway runs through or near the communities of New Albany, Pontotoc, Ecru, Algoma, New Houlka and Houston. The Tanglefoot Trail will be constructed of asphalt two inches in depth and 10 feet wide, with a three-foot shoulder on either side with parallel ditches and cross drainage structures. Reinforcement, consisting of asphalt or concrete, along with railing, will be added to approximately 30 bridges, which average 120 feet in length.