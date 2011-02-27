Hederman to chair MSGOP

The Mississippi Republican Party State Executive Committee has unanimously elected Arnie Hederman of Jackson to be the new Mississippi Republican Party chairman. Hederman fills the vacancy created when outgoing Chairman Brad White resigned to spend more time on his campaign for Simpson County chancery clerk.

The late Evelyn McPhail served as Mississippi Republican Party chairman from 1987-1992 and as Republican National Committee director of political education and training from 1993-1995. Hederman served as her deputy in both capacities.