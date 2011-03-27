City council confirms Nichols

Planning consultant David Nichols has been confirmed as urban and economic development director by the Gulfport City Council.
Nichols was picked by Mayor George Schloegel to fill the position that combines several responsibilities. The council unanimously approved the appointment on yesterday.
Nichols formerly served as chief administrative officer for Gulfport and held the same post in Biloxi.
