USM establishes nation's first sports incidents institute

HATTIESBURG — With the support of grant funding through the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at the University of Southern Mississippi is establishing the nation’s first Institute for the Study of Sport Incidents.

The institute’s focus will be the development of a database on violence against spectators and participants at sporting events around the world. The data collected from this effort will be used by NCS4 staff to analyze current trends and strategies in this area and quickly identify emerging threats and develop countermeasures.

“Having this institute as part of the Center’s portfolio of initiatives gives us an expanded base of knowledge and tools that we can leverage in our work to develop and advocate for superior levels of security at sport venues worldwide,” said Dr. Lou Marciani, director of NCS4.

The new institute will work in concert with the University of New Haven’s Institute for the Study of Violent Groups (ISVG).