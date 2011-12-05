Vinod Khosla’s Range Fuels has declared bankruptcy••••••••••••••

Range Fuels, a manufacturing startup that planned to convert wood chips to cellulosic ethanol has declared bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports.

The company was heavily backed by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, whose Khosla Ventures is also backing four green energy startups to which the Mississippi legislature has authorized tens of millions in state aid: Soladigm, KiOR, Stion and HCL Cleantech.

Range Fuels received a $76 million federal loan from the George W. Bush administration in 2007 and another $80 million from the Obama administration in 2009.

The Range Fuels Georgia plant closed its doors in January. A foreclosure sale is expected for January 2012.

See the Biofuels Digest analysis here: http://biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2011/12/05/the-range-fuels-failure/