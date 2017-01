PTK welcomes new staff

Phi Theta Kappa has made staff appointments. Leah Chisolm has accepted the position of user support specialist in the Department of Information Technology. She most recently worked as a computer specialist instructor for LTC Inc. Chisolm earned a bachelor of science in business technology education from Mississippi State University.

Shea Gibson has been named marketing and sales representative in the Recognition Services Department, home of the Phi Theta Kappa Store. She previously served as administrator of alumni affairs for the Mississippi College School of Law. Gibson attended Jones Junior College, earned a bachelor of arts degree in speech communications from the University of Southern Mississippi and is currently working on a master of science degree in elementary education from William Carey University.

Sumati Thomas has joined Phi Theta Kappa’s Center for Excellence staff as user support and training specialist in the Department of Information Technology. She most recently worked as director of academic IT/instructional technologist at Tougaloo College. Thomas earned a bachelor of science in software engineering from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master of business administration from Walden University.