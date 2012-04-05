Q&A Drew Snyder, Assistant Secretary of State of Policy & Research

In January, Drew Snyder was selected to lead Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s Policy and Research Division. Snyder arrived from the Washington law firm of Hollingsworth LLP, where he spent four years practicing complex and multidistrict litigation. As assistant secretary of state of policy and research, some of Snyder’s responsibilities include researching potential policy revisions ...

