Duff Brothers, Southern Tire Mart on the grow and fast

Jim and Thomas Duff own five businesses, four of the top 100 largest private businesses in Mississippi; Southern Tire Mart, KLLM Transport Services, Forest Products Transports, T.L. Wallace Construction and Pine Belt Ford.

All together, the companies employ 3,800 people, with revenues over $1.3 billion and are all headquartered in Mississippi.

Southern Tire Mart landed at No. 3 on this year’s Mississippi Top 100 Private Companies.

Southern Tire Mart is the largest independently owned commercial tire dealer and retread manufacturer in the United States. The company currently operates 17 Bandag manufacturing facilities, 53 commercial service locations and has over 1,300 employees in eight states. STM services the South Central U.S.

Thomas Duff is a graduate of Southern Miss with a College of Business degree in banking and finance.

In August, the Duff brothers made what the University of Southern Mississippi called a “significant” contribution to the school’s Athletic Center, which is named after them.

The gift, whose exact amount was not released, was the second-largest single gift ever made to USM’s athletic department.

The facility actually opened in 2002, and had simply been the Athletic Center until the Duff brothers’ donation. The Jim and Thomas Duff Athletic Center is located on the north end of Carlisle-Faulkner Field at Roberts Stadium and houses the football staff, players and support staff, as well as the Golden Eagles’ administrative offices and some of the school’s coaching staffs.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to the University of Southern Mississippi and to help the university build its athletic program,” said Jim and Thomas Duff in a joint statement. “We love USM and have always supported the university and its key role in the growth and development of our state. Southern Miss is an outstanding university with a proud athletic heritage and we are honored to be a part of it.”

The Duffs have also agreed to provide a semi-truck, trailer and drivers, courtesy of KLLM, to transport the Golden Eagles football equipment to all road games starting in the 2013 season.

In July, the Duff brothers bought T.L. Wallace Construction Co., making a substantial equity infusion into the company. The company, started by Thomas Wallace in 1974, builds bridges, highways and public works projects in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.