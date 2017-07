Guzman comes to clinic

Edgar D. Guzman, MD, was recently welcomed to Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists. He received his medical degree from National University of St. Augustin of Arequipa in Arequipa, Peru. He completed a general surgery residency at University of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals in Chicago and a vascular and endovascular surgery fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.

Guzman is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. His professional memberships include the Peruvian College of Medicine, American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, Society of Vascular Surgery and Society for Clinic Vascular Surgery.