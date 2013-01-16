Citing building's structural problems, Sam's Club might relocate

JACKSON and MADISON — Officials say the Sam’s Club in north Jackson is considering a move to Madison because of structural problems with its existing building.

Officials with Sam’s Club, parent company Wal-Mart, and the mayor of Madison haven’t said much about the possible move.

Jerry Cook, Madison’s economic development director, told The Clarion-Ledger last week that talks about the move have taken place.

Jackson business leaders say they are concerned about Sam’s Club leaving its existing location on County Line Road.

Representatives with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce met with Sam’s Club officials near the end of the year but said they haven’t heard whether a move is imminent.