E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Reports: State saw fewest deaths from fire in 2012

Reports: State saw fewest deaths from fire in 2012

Posted by: MBJ Staff in NEWS January 9, 2013

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Based on preliminary reports the total number of 2012 fire deaths in Mississippi was 62, down from 80 fire deaths in 2011, according to a release from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Commissioner of Insurance/State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said that is the lowest number of fire deaths recorded in a single year since the office has been keeping records.

Since 2009, Mississippi’s fire death rate per year has been reduced by 35.76 percent.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

One comment

  1. seriöse kredite ohne
    February 8, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Though I can’t understand your comments, I want to thank you for watching my interview and being engaged! Best of luck on your job search.God kommentar? Stik tomlen opad: 3

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*