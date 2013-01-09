Reports: State saw fewest deaths from fire in 2012

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Based on preliminary reports the total number of 2012 fire deaths in Mississippi was 62, down from 80 fire deaths in 2011, according to a release from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Commissioner of Insurance/State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said that is the lowest number of fire deaths recorded in a single year since the office has been keeping records.

Since 2009, Mississippi’s fire death rate per year has been reduced by 35.76 percent.