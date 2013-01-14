Tindall to lead bank

Sycamore Bank has chosen native son Jay Tindall as chairman and CEO. Tindall represents three generations of banking experience, as he served seven years as vice president of Citizens Bank of Coldwater working under the leadership of his father, M. J. Tindall, who was president of that bank for many years as well as CEO of Senatobia Bank in 1995.

M. J. Tindall had garnered a great deal of banking experience as he had worked under the guidance of his father, Wesley Melvin Tindall, while he was president of Citizens Bank. Upon the death of his father, who had served as a director of the board of Sycamore Bank since its merger with Citizens Bank, Jay Tindall was elected director.

Having more than 24 years of experience in banking and finance and after serving on the Board of Sycamore Bank for the past four years, Tindall was elected chairman and CEO.