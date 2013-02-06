MDMR closes waters to oystermen due to water quality

GULF OF MEXICO — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has closed three areas to oyster harvesting because of water quality issues.

The affected harvesting areas are Area II “A,” which includes northern portions of the Pass Christian, Henderson Point Reef and northern portions of Hornet’s Reef; Area II “E,” which covers Square Handkerchief reef and southern portions of Henderson Point Reef and Area II “F,” including southern portions of the Pass Christian reef.

The MDMR says water quality sampling “exceeded the management plan criteria for these areas.” The agency’s spokeswoman, Susan Lepoma Perkins, says tests showed high rates of fecal coliform levels in those areas. Officials say the closed areas may reopen once water samples are at accepted rates in that category.