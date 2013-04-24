Lawmakers to return for special session on mystery project

JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant says he’s calling lawmakers to the Capitol late this week for a special session on an economic development project.
He said today that the session will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.
He didn’t give specifics about the project, but said it will create needed jobs for the state.
He said earlier this week that the project would be part of Mississippi’s automobile corridor. The state has two auto manufacturing plants — Nissan near Canton and Toyota near Blue Springs.
