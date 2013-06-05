E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » MBJ FEATURE » Reelection of Smithville mayor signals support for growth of tornado-ravaged town

Reelection of Smithville mayor signals support for growth of tornado-ravaged town

Posted by: in MBJ FEATURE June 5, 2013

Smithville mayor Gregg Kennedy (left) talks with a FEMA official about cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the 2011 EF-5 tornado that devastated his town. (Photo by FEMA)

Smithville mayor Gregg Kennedy (left) talks with a FEMA official about cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the 2011 EF-5 tornado that devastated his town. (Photo by FEMA)

SMITHVILLE, Mississippi – The question of whether this tiny community ravaged two years ago by a killer tornado is ready for land-use controls and an annexation strategy received an affirmative answer from voters Tuesday.

In a campaign seen as an up-or-down vote on his call for comprehensive land-use planning and the annexation of nearby unincorporated parts of Monroe County, incumbent Smithville Mayor Gregg Kennedy defeated opponent Holly Cooley with 161 votes to Cooley’s 49 in the town’s general election.

Read more in today’s Business Blog.

Tagged with:

About Ted Carter

One comment

  1. MichaelFus
    August 29, 2017 at 5:07 am

    wh0cd480453 advair

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*