Reelection of Smithville mayor signals support for growth of tornado-ravaged town

SMITHVILLE, Mississippi – The question of whether this tiny community ravaged two years ago by a killer tornado is ready for land-use controls and an annexation strategy received an affirmative answer from voters Tuesday.

In a campaign seen as an up-or-down vote on his call for comprehensive land-use planning and the annexation of nearby unincorporated parts of Monroe County, incumbent Smithville Mayor Gregg Kennedy defeated opponent Holly Cooley with 161 votes to Cooley’s 49 in the town’s general election.

