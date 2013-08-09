CMMC chooses Lana Brooks

Central Mississippi Medical Center (CMMC) has named Lana Brooks, RN, BSN, director of surgical services. Brooks, who has 25 years of managing surgery departments, most recently served as director of surgery at another area hospital. She also has experience in establishing a robotic surgical center and serving as an orthopedic and neurological coordinator. Brooks, a native of Magee, received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi. Before his stint in West Point, Moore was assistant executive director and COO for Greenwood Leflore Hospital for four years. Previously he worked with the Rush Health System and other health care providers in the Meridian area.

A native of Forest in Scott County, Moore holds an associate’s degree in radiological technology from Meridian Community College and a bachelor’s degree in industrial science from Mississippi State University. He earned a master’s degree in health care management from the University of New Orleans in 2003. He is an active member of the Mississippi Hospital Association, serving on the board of MHA Board of Governors and recently named chairman-elect.

He and his wife, Janice, have two sons, Ross, 22, and Matt, 28. Moore enjoys spending time with his family and playing golf. He has been actively involved with various civic organizations and economic development efforts.