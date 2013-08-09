E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Taylor Smith starts new ophthalmology practice

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers August 9, 2013

Smith

Jackson Eye Associates recently welcomed Dr. Taylor Smith to its ophthalmology practice. Smith performs routine eye exams as well as procedures such as cataract surgery and LASIK at the JEA Jackson location. He received his M.D. from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He also completed a residency in preliminary internal medicine and served as chief resident in ophthalmology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

 

 

