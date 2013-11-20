TVA makes tax equivalent payments to governments of $547M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it provided $547 million in tax equivalent payments in fiscal year 2013 to states and local governments where it sells electricity or has power properties.
TVA says it makes tax equivalent payments annually in the eight states where it sells electricity or owns generating plants, transmission lines, substations and other assets.
It also makes tax equivalent payments to 146 local governments where it owns power facilities.
The electricity provider says this year’s payments were $32 million less than the $579 million distributed in 2012.
The TVA board has approved estimated tax equivalent payments of $522.4 million for fiscal year 2014, which began Oct. 1. The lower estimate reflects a continuing trend of lower sales and lower revenues due to a slow economy and other factors.
No te preocupes, comprendo tu desconfianza porque seguramente habrÃƒÂ¡s probado con empresas PTCs y esas muchas no pagan, yo tambiÃƒÂ©n lo sÃƒÂ©.En cuanto a la transferencia a ese banco, la verdad es que no me suena ese nombre, pero lo mejor es que llegado el momento se te activarÃƒÂ¡ el botÃƒÂ³n de cobro y entonces se te pedirÃƒÂ¡ una forma de pago, si eliges interbank imagino que serÃƒÂ¡ posible, siempre es posible, el ÃƒÂºnico problema son las comisiones, de todas formas ya te digo que con western te llegan los billetes a tu mano directamente.SaludosA Favor o En contra: 0 0