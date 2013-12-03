John-Richard's Alex Malouf receives the 2013 Tozzoli International Business Award

GREENWOOD, Mississippi — Alex Malouf, CEO and Chairman of the Board of John-Richard, has received the 2013 Tozzoli International Business Award for excellence in the development of international business leadership. The Tozzoli International Business award is named for Guy Tozzoli who was the founder and President of the World Trade Center Association in NYC and a three time Novel Peace Prize nominee.

The award was presented at an international awards luncheon recently at the Country Club of Jackson. Past honorees include Dr. JanosRadvanyi, Mississippi State University’s Center for International Security and Strategic Studies; Hartley Peavey, Peavey Electronics Corporation; Hassell Franklin, The Franklin Corporation; Lex Taylor, The Taylor Group Inc; Woods Eastland, StaplCohn; Sue Lobrano, USA International Ballet Competition; the Les Lampton Family; ERGON; Doug & Susan Williams, Kalalou; Lisa Looser, The Cirlot agency; Joe Frank Sanderson, Sanderson Farms and William ‘Bill’ Yates, The Yates Corporation.

With roots in Mississippi and a strong loyalty to his home town economy, Malouf continues to manage his global business from Greenwood, providing employment locally for close to 200 people. However, to insure timely delivery of product internationally, warehouse and distribution facilities have been established in England, China, India, Vietnam, Russia and Australia as well as in the United States. Through the network John-Richard is capable of servicing retail stores decorators, interior designers and architects around the globe. The company also maintains showrooms to the trade year round in New York City and High Point, North Carolina.

“We believe, says Malouf, “that the most beautiful space you should encounter each day is when you enter your home.”

What started as a line of unique wall décor over 30 years ago has expanded to collections in various categories of home design: Upholstered and fine furniture; lighting; mirrors; botanical arrangements and accessories such as vases, sculptures, candleholders etc. Based upon traditional and transitional references, any handmade piece from John-Richard offers superb quality and adds a timeless and sophisticated touch to any room.

For an overview of John-Richard collections and product photos, please visit www.johnrichard.com.