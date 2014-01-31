Former Stone County Economic Development Partnership executive director indicted

JACKSON, Mississippi — Jay Paul Gumm, former executive director of the Stone County Economic Development Partnership, was indicted Thursday on one count of felony embezzlement, according to a release today from State Auditor Stacey Pickering. Gumm was previously arrested on August 16, 2013 for embezzlement.

As Executive Director, Gumm embezzled over $24,000.00, Pickering’s release said.

Gumm is accused of depositing $11,750 into his personal account; fraudulently withholding a $2,000 personal check that was shown as deposited; depositing a $500 fraudulent check into his personal account from a Christmas party; and depositing an $8,060 amount from six checks with forged signatures; and other money.

“I appreciate the work of our Special Agents, District Attorney Joel Smith and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office,” Pickering said. “Mr. Gumm stole from the taxpayers of Stone County and he will be held accountable for his actions.”

Gumm served two terms in the Oklahoma State Senate from 2002-2010 before moving to Mississippi for his position with the Stone County Economic Development Partnership.