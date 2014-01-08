MEC launches 'tech master' program to honor students

JACKSON — Mississippi business leaders will start honoring graduating high school students choosing technical careers.

The Mississippi Economic Council announced it would sponsor a new “tech master” program that would recognize graduating high school seniors who meet certain standards in a technical curriculum.

The program will run in parallel with the existing Mississippi Scholars program, in which MEC recognizes high school seniors who hit certain standards in a college preparatory curriculum.

Irwin Edenzon, outgoing president of Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding, says business leaders agreed on the standards, including a 2.5 grade-point average, a minimum score of 18 on the ACT college test, and passing a career certification test.

Edenzon says Ingalls needs more qualified applicants and his company will give preference to tech master graduates in the hiring process.

Mississippi Scholars Tech Master Curriculum

Current MDE Career Pathway Track – Academic Course of Study

(4 Credits) English

*(3 Credits) Math – Algebra I – Math above Algebra I (Course has to be related to program of study)

*Geometry Mandatory

(3 Credits) Science – Biology I and 2 courses above Biology I

(3 Credits) Social Studies – American History, Government and MS Studies

(1 Credit) Computer

(½ Credit) Health or PE

* (2.5) Electives of your program of study

* 4 CTE Credits in the same area of study – Must take 4 CTE credits Non-negotiable

Must have 21 minimum credits – Students can go the 21 or 24 credit route allowing time for internship.

Additional Requirements for Recognition of Mississippi Scholars Tech Master Listed Below:

* 20 hours of community or volunteer service during high school pilot year – 40 hours of community or volunteer service thereafter

* Minimum of 18 ACT composite score (overall score) or Minimum 36 ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery Test)

* 2.5 high school GPA

* 95% school attendance during high school years

* No out-of school suspension

Must attain a passing score, as establish by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), on the Mississippi Career Planning and Assessment System (CPAS2) or a passing score on an MDE approved industry certification assessment.

Mississippi Scholars Tech Master must complete any remaining State-Mandated high school graduation requirements. Dual credit courses are acceptable.

*Flexibility to tailor courses to area of interest.