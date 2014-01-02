E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Economic Development » Mississippi flag causes flap in S. California

Mississippi flag causes flap in S. California

Posted by: Associated Press in Economic Development, Education, NEWS January 2, 2014

mississippi-state-flag-480SANTA ANA, Calif. — Some Southern California attorneys want the Mississippi state flag, the last in the nation to include the Confederate stars and bars, removed from a display at Santa Ana’s civic center.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/KmrADY) Thursday that the Orange County Bar Association said the emblem symbolizes hatred and racism. The association recently passed a resolution seeking the flag’s removal from a display of flags from all 50 states at the civic center.

Mississippi’s flag is the last in the nation to include the Confederate symbol. Georgia removed it about a decade ago.

The association’s efforts may be moot. City and county officials have been discussing ideas for renovating the plaza where the flags are, including the possibility of getting rid of the display.

Tagged with:

About Ross Reily

Ross Reily is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He is a husband to an amazing wife, dad to 3 crazy kids and 2 dogs. He is also a fan of the Delta State Fighting Okra and the Boston Red Sox.

7 comments

  1. 新作続々入荷 店内全品ポイント10倍
    October 19, 2015 at 4:18 am

    ちょっとそこ サイトブラウザの互換性の問題を持つ可能性があります、私はあなたが考えます。でサイト私はあなたを見てみるとすなわち、それが正常に見えるが、Internet Explorerで開くときに、それはいくつかの重複があります。私はちょうどあなたに素早く頭を放棄したかったです！ブログという、素晴らしい [その他！

    Reply
  2. 最低 価格 店内全品ポイント10倍
    October 19, 2015 at 4:19 am

    おかげ 優れた 記事 のために。 場所他にはすることができる 誰その 情報 アプローチ？このような| の検索を探し 情報 | 上で | 私は私が週、および|プレゼンテーションその後の次の | 私がした私が持っています。

    Reply
  3. SOLD OUT-COACH-
    December 28, 2015 at 4:45 am

    送料無料 バンズ VANS スニーカー [ ブラック ] VN-0L9B5G6 STYLE 31 CANEVA メンズ [ 正規 あす楽 ]【P2】

    Reply
  4. Vascular Clinic
    December 28, 2015 at 10:20 pm

    The previous record of just how they were taking care of
    varcose capillaries is not like it is being dne today with the laser.

    Reply
  5. letter
    February 22, 2016 at 4:40 am

    garcinia dr oz weight loss forskolin huntington national bank does java slim green coffee extract work acadia 5 oz silver does pomegranate ripen on counter hoodia gordonii side effects heartgard dogs psyllium ibs-d chitosan pronunciation of words chewing gum quizzle order online flowers resveratrol quantity synonym

    Reply
  6. homepage
    February 29, 2016 at 8:51 pm

    garcinia cambogia weight loss supplement reviews for forskolin belly buster stacking green coffee and raspberry ketones amazon acai antifrizz shampoo wild image extreme mc hoodie blonde outfit selfie psyllium cholesterol dosage chitosan gold nano particles applications guar gum as a food additive hydroxycut for weight loss reviews glucomannan fodmap list

    Reply
  7. netz
    January 27, 2017 at 1:53 am

    SEX KONTAKTE, EXQUISITE HUREN, ELEGANTEN ESCORT SERVICE, EROTISCHE BEGLEITUNGEN, SEX MASSAGEN, CALLGIRLS, HOBBYHUREN, HOSTESSEN, ESCORTSERVICE, SM-KONTAKTE ODER PRIVATMODELLE Ps.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*