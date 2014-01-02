Mississippi flag causes flap in S. California

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Some Southern California attorneys want the Mississippi state flag, the last in the nation to include the Confederate stars and bars, removed from a display at Santa Ana’s civic center.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/KmrADY) Thursday that the Orange County Bar Association said the emblem symbolizes hatred and racism. The association recently passed a resolution seeking the flag’s removal from a display of flags from all 50 states at the civic center.

Mississippi’s flag is the last in the nation to include the Confederate symbol. Georgia removed it about a decade ago.

The association’s efforts may be moot. City and county officials have been discussing ideas for renovating the plaza where the flags are, including the possibility of getting rid of the display.