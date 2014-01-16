MSWTC recognizes USM’s Mark Miller

Dr. Mark Miller, professor in the University of Southern Mississippi’s Department of Geography and Geology, has been selected as the recipient of the Mississippi World Trade Center’s (MSWTC) 2013 “Excellence in International Education Award.” According to MSWTC, the selection was based on Miller’s “long-standing history of active participation and support of the organization’s mission, programs and services.”

Miller’s work at Southern Miss focuses on regional economic development, and his teaching spans a wide range of geography and economic development courses. He has been active in international education since 1988, taking hundreds of students to Jamaica, Cuba and Belize.