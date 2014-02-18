Hattiesburg second Miss. city to recognize equality, dignity of gay residents

With absolutely no discussion, the Hattiesburg City Council has adopted a “inclusivity” resolution recognizing the inherent worth of all its city’s residents – including those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT).
Hattiesburg is the second Mississippi city to make such a distinction, following Starkville, which did the same thing earlier in the year.
Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization working to achieve lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality previously said Starkville was sending a message to its residents that all people – regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity – are worthy of respect and equality.
Public opinion on equality in Mississippi is ahead of the law in the state, according to the Human Rights Campaign. A poll conducted last summer found that nearly 60 percent of Mississippians under the age of 30 support marriage equality, while 64 percent of residents back workplace non-discrimination protections for LGBT employees, the organization said.
During the 20th century Greenville led the way in Mississippi for civil rights for African Americans from Senator Leroy Percy leading the rejection of the Ku Klux Klan in the early decades to outspoken Hodding Carter’s bully pulpit of the editorial page of the Delta Democrat Times through the middle of the century. As a proud member of Greenville’s diaspora I hope that Greenville will continue in that great legacy by soon joining Starkville and Hattiesburg in taking another stand for equality in this defining civil rights struggle of our day.
I Was Not Polled… I Am Against The Sodomites… When Can I Marry My Gay Dog???
