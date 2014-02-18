Hattiesburg second Miss. city to recognize equality, dignity of gay residents

With absolutely no discussion, the Hattiesburg City Council has adopted a “inclusivity” resolution recognizing the inherent worth of all its city’s residents – including those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT).

Hattiesburg is the second Mississippi city to make such a distinction, following Starkville, which did the same thing earlier in the year.

Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization working to achieve lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality previously said Starkville was sending a message to its residents that all people – regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity – are worthy of respect and equality.

Public opinion on equality in Mississippi is ahead of the law in the state, according to the Human Rights Campaign. A poll conducted last summer found that nearly 60 percent of Mississippians under the age of 30 support marriage equality, while 64 percent of residents back workplace non-discrimination protections for LGBT employees, the organization said.