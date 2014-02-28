Travis Childers running for Senate

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON — Travis Childers of Booneville, the former 1st District U.S. representative, announced Friday he is running for the Senate seat held since 1978 by Republican Thad Cochran.

Childers, a Democrat, was long-time chancery clerk of Prentiss County before winning a special election in 2008 to replace Roger Wicker in the U.S. House.

“I look forward to the race,” Childers said.

Later in 2008, Childers won the regular election for a full two-year term in the House where he was one of the more conservative Democrats in the chamber. He voted against the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Childers was defeated in his bid for re-election by then-state Sen. Alan Nunnelee, R-Tupelo.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville is challenging Cochran.

Vicksburg resident Bill Marcy who has run unsuccessfully in two elections as a Republican for Congress, has qualified as a Democrat for the Senate post.

The party primary will be June 3.