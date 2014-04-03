Dr. Judith W. Smith is now seeing patients at Memorial Physician Clinics in Biloxi

Memorial Physician Clinics’ Dr. Judith W. Smith, orthopedic surgeon, is now seeing patients at the Popp’s Ferry Road office in Biloxi. Smith is one of the few orthopedic surgeons in the state of Mississippi with fellowship training in foot and ankle reconstruction surgery. She graduated cum laude with her undergraduate degree from Princeton University in New Jersey. She earned her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York. She completed her residency in Orthopedic Surgery at The Hospital for Special Surgery/The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in New York, after two years of General Surgery residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. She then pursued a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, after which she joined the orthopedic faculty at The Emory Clinic in Atlanta as chief of the division of foot and ankle reconstruction.

Smith is board certified in orthopedic surgery