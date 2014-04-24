Two Delta groups getting economic development funding

MISSISSIPPI DELTA — The Economic Development Administration has awarded funds to two planning and developing groups in the Mississippi Delta.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., made the announcement in a news release yesterday.
The South Delta Planning and Development District will receive $189,000. The district provides services in Bolivar, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower and Washington counties.
The North Delta Planning and Development District also will receive $189,000. It provides services in Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Tunica counties.
Both districts will use the money to develop and implement a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region.
