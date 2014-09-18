Vicksburg mayor marries during lunch break

VICKSBURG — When noon rolls around, most people eat, exercise or run errands. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. used a recent lunch hour to get married.

The Vicksburg Post reports that about 20 people attended the small wedding Monday at Triumph Church.

Flaggs married Valencia Renee Jones, who works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.

The bride’s daughter, Brittany, was maid of honor, while state Rep. Ed Blackmon Jr. of Canton stood as best man for his former House colleague.

The 61-year-old mayor, who divorced several years ago, says he had been single long enough and wanted to set an example for young men.

Flaggs tells the newspaper that he has every intention to do right, both personally and professionally.