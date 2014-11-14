Ex-director of MVLP pleads guilty to stealing federal money

JACKSON — The former executive director of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project has pleaded guilty to the theft of federal funds.
Prospectors say 47-year-old Shirley Mae Williams of Jackson entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Jackson.
A criminal information alleges that from January 2009 through December 2012, Williams used less $1,000 in federal funds from the organization to pay for a portion of her family’s cellular phone expenses and health club membership.
The organization received grants from the federal Legal Services Corporation as a sub-grantee of both North Mississippi Rural Legal Services and Mississippi Center for Legal Services.
Williams will be sentenced Jan. 21. She faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000.00 fine.
