Ex-director of MVLP pleads guilty to stealing federal money

JACKSON — The former executive director of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project has pleaded guilty to the theft of federal funds.

Prospectors say 47-year-old Shirley Mae Williams of Jackson entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

A criminal information alleges that from January 2009 through December 2012, Williams used less $1,000 in federal funds from the organization to pay for a portion of her family’s cellular phone expenses and health club membership.

The organization received grants from the federal Legal Services Corporation as a sub-grantee of both North Mississippi Rural Legal Services and Mississippi Center for Legal Services.

Williams will be sentenced Jan. 21. She faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000.00 fine.