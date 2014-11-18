Ex-USM student accused of email threat, stalking faculty

CARRIERE — A former student at the University of Southern Mississippi has been arrested on charges alleging he stalked two faculty members and posted an email threat against the school’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.

The university says 40-year-old Joshua H. Scarabin, of Carriere, has been charged with two counts of cyberstalking and one count of posing a threat to cause injury.

Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies arrested Scarabin Saturday in Carriere.

He is being held at the Forrest County jail.

His bond is set a $75,000.

University spokesman David Tisdale tells The Sun Herald he could not release details of the case.

It was unclear whether Scarabin has an attorney.