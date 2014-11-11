Rep. Brown says he will run for Posey's seat on PSC

JACKSON — Democratic state Rep. Cecil Brown of Jackson said yesterday that he’s running in 2015 for a seat on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the three-member board that regulates utilities.

Brown, 70, said he will seek the central district seat that is held by Republican Lynn Posey, a former state senator from Union Church. Posey could not immediately be reached, and he has not announced whether he will seek a third term.

The commission currently has two Republicans and one Democrat.

Brown was the state’s chief fiscal officer under Democratic Gov. Ray Mabus, who served one term that ended in 1992. He has served in the state House since 2000 in a district that is entirely in Hinds County. He is a former Education Committee chairman and was among the top budget writers when Democrat Billy McCoy was speaker of the House from 2004 to 2012. However, Brown has not held a chairmanship since Republicans gained the House majority in early 2012.

When the GOP-led House and Senate redrew legislative district boundaries during the 2012 session, Brown’s House district was broken up and pieces were moved into other districts. Brown’s home was put in a heavily Republican district that has long been represented by the GOP’s Bill Denny. That would have put Brown at a disadvantage if he had decided to seek re-election to the House.

Brown told The Associated Press in an interview yesterday that he believes his business experience makes him a good fit for the commission. He has worked 43 years in the private sector as a certified public accountant and investment adviser. He said the Public Service Commission is more business-oriented than the Legislature.

“Political fighting is not something I want to do much more,” Brown said.