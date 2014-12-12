Sead “Sejo” Sabanadzovic elected to committee

Sead “Sejo” Sabanadzovic, a professor in the Mississippi State University Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Entomology and Plant Pathology, has been invited to join the prestigious executive committee of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, or ICTV. Sabanadzovic was elected to the elite group of 18 international experts who serve as the leading authority on describing, identifying, naming and classifying viruses. Sabanadzovic is one of only three plant virologists on the executive committee.

This recognition is the result of Sabanadzovic’s long-term contribution to virus taxonomy initiated during his tenure in Italy and continued over the past decade at MSU. Most recently, as a member of four ICTV study groups, he contributed to classifying and naming microorganisms that belong to four families of viruses that cause disease in cultivated plants.

Sabanadzovic won the 2014 Regions Bank-MSU Division of Agriculture Forestry and Veterinary Medicine Superior Faculty Award in the international category. He helped found MSU’s plant virology program in the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station in 2004 and has since established a regional, national and international network of collaborations. International requests for him to give presentations, seminars and workshops have taken Sabanadzovic to Italy, Serbia, France, Montenegro, Costa Rica and Croatia. He also serves on the editorial boards of two peer-reviewed journals and is a reviewer for more than 20 scientific publications.

A native of Montenegro, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; master’s degree from the Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Bari, Italy; and doctoral degree from the University of Bari, Italy. Before joining MSU, Sabanadzovic worked at the Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Bari and the University of California, Davis. In addition to his research duties, Sabanadzovic teaches two courses at MSU.