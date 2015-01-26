United Furniture to create 300 jobs in Verona

United Furniture has operations in Amory, Hatley, Nettleton, Okolona and Vardaman. The company’s decision to purchase the Verona facility is due to an increase in demand and production.
“We plan to begin some production in mid-February and are looking to start hiring in the next few days,” United Furniture Chief Financial Officer Doug Hanby said in a release. “Applications can be submitted online at UFIjobs.com or in person at our Amory human resources location.”
The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance in support of the project for building modifications and workforce training.
United Furniture was formed in 2000 through the merger and acquisitions of Parkhill Furniture Co., Comfort Furniture and United Chair. The company has undergone numerous expansions and now operates in more than 4 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in Mississippi, North Carolina and California.
United Furniture is the exclusive U.S. manufacturer of Simmons Upholstery. The company offers a large range of styles and designs, including stationary sofas, Beautyrest™ upholstery, reclining sofas, recliners, sectionals and Hide-A-Bed sleepers.
