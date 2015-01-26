United Furniture to create 300 jobs in Verona

By Jack Weatherly

United Furniture Industries announced Monday it will start manufacturing operations in the former Lane Furniture facility in Verona. The project represents a $2.75 million corporate investment and will create 300 jobs, bringing the company’s total employment in the state to approximately 2,000.

United Furniture has operations in Amory, Hatley, Nettleton, Okolona and Vardaman. The company’s decision to purchase the Verona facility is due to an increase in demand and production.

“We plan to begin some production in mid-February and are looking to start hiring in the next few days,” United Furniture Chief Financial Officer Doug Hanby said in a release. “Applications can be submitted online at UFIjobs.com or in person at our Amory human resources location.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance in support of the project for building modifications and workforce training.

The agency awarded the manufacturer a $500,000 grant through the ACE program and training valued at $801,500 will be carried out at the WIN Job Center in Tupelo.

MDA Executive Director Brent Christensen said in the release that “we are glad to have assisted with this latest expansion, and we thank our partners at the Community Development Foundation, the Lee County Board of Supervisors and the Tennessee Valley Authority for working together to bring this project to fruition.”

United Furniture was formed in 2000 through the merger and acquisitions of Parkhill Furniture Co., Comfort Furniture and United Chair. The company has undergone numerous expansions and now operates in more than 4 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in Mississippi, North Carolina and California.

United Furniture is the exclusive U.S. manufacturer of Simmons Upholstery. The company offers a large range of styles and designs, including stationary sofas, Beautyrest™ upholstery, reclining sofas, recliners, sectionals and Hide-A-Bed sleepers.