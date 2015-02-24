Madison County tax assessor not running again

CANTON — Madison County Tax Assessor Gerald Barber says he will not seek a fifth term.
Barber has served as tax assessor for 28 years. His term ends in January.
Barber made the announcement Friday in a news release.
Barber says he’s met the goals and objectives he set out to accomplish.
Barber says when he started in the office in 1988 the tax roll for the county was $179 million. As of 2014, it was over $1.4 billion.
Party primaries are scheduled for August and the general election is in November. The qualifying deadline for candidates is Friday.
