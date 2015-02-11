That seriousness Mississippi’s legislators showed back in 2012 over whether to reauthorize payday lending seemed so sincere at the time. They could allow the payday lending industry to strengthen its hold on Mississippi’s working poor, tip the rules to increase borrower protections, or ban the low-dollar lending altogether. The wrangling ended with lawmakers proclaiming a ...
Login to your MBJ Insider account to access this content and much more
Become an MBJ Insider
By offering insightful coverage by award-winning reporters about Mississippi’s companies and industries, we help you make smart business decisions, advance your career, and find new prospects. Build your business and outsmart your competition day after day by becoming an insider.
Ready to get started? Choose your delivery method:
Benefits of being an MBJ Insider
|
This entire economy is driven by credit, as most of us could not get by without it in some form. People turn to these lenders because they cannot access the other conventional forms of credit that the rest of us rely on. You can’t deny access to credit for whole populations of people based on how a few people get into debt problems.
This usury is evil. Jesus would tell you that. Keep on digging yourself a grave in hell, Mississippi.
Helpful information you have mentioned in this article. Visitors should locate similar info at a website such as http://sexdoll.com. This sex dolls site can be helpful for individuals wondering about enhancement toys. Men who are worn out with dealing with women could get pleasure from a love life with this type of doll.