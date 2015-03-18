Bowling in Atlanta: SWAC and MEAC champs will meet in pre-Christmas matchup

Atlanta is getting a new college football bowl game: the Celebration Bowl that will feature the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
The champions of the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) leagues will meet in a new postseason game beginning with the 2015 season, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Southwestern Athletic Conference members include Jackson State, Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State.
The game will be played at the Georgia Dome in the 2015 and 2016 seasons and is expected to move into the new Falcons stadium thereafter, the AJC reports.
The inaugural game is scheduled for Dec. 19.
The event will be nationally televised by ESPN on one of its networks, according to the AJC.
Both the SWAC and MEAC play in college football’s FCS (formerly Division I-AA) level.
Football teams in the SWAC include: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley, Prairie View A&M, Southern, and Texas Southern.
Teams in the MEAC include: Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Delaware State, Hampton, Howard, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Savannah State and South Carolina State.
