Mississippi's only abortion clinic damaged by vandalism

JACKSON — The director of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic says a generator and two security cameras at the building have been damaged, and police are investigating.

Shannon Brewer says Tuesday that employees of Jackson Women’s Health Organization found the vandalism when they arrived at work Monday morning.

The state requires the clinic to have a generator in case power fails. Brewer says the clinic remains open while the generator is being repaired.

Brewer says the security cameras are also being replaced. They are not required by the state. She says the last footage taken by the cameras shows one person walking outside the clinic after midnight Sunday.

She estimates the damage at $5,000 to $10,000.

A Jackson Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Tuesday for comment about the incident.