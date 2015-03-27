MSU grad student Johnny Richwine honored

Jonathan D. “Johnny” Richwine, a Mississippi State graduate student in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who is pursuing a master’s degree in agronomy, recently took first-place honors in the Emerging Scientist Competition of the American Forage and Grassland Council. Richwine is a Martin, Tenn., native and University of Tennessee at Martin agribusiness graduate. He will complete the MSU master’s degree program in December.

The student competition was part of AFGC’s annual conference in St. Louis that drew several hundred participants, including forage and livestock producers, educators and researchers, and industry professionals.