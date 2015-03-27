E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » MBJ FEATURE » MSU grad student Johnny Richwine honored

MSU grad student Johnny Richwine honored

Posted by: MBJ Staff in MBJ FEATURE, NEWS, Newsmakers March 27, 2015

Jonathan D. “Johnny” Richwine, a Mississippi State graduate student in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who is pursuing a master’s degree in agronomy, recently took first-place honors in the Emerging Scientist Competition of the American Forage and Grassland Council. Richwine is a Martin, Tenn., native and University of Tennessee at Martin agribusiness graduate. He will complete the MSU master’s degree program in December.

The student competition was part of AFGC’s annual conference in St. Louis that drew several hundred participants, including forage and livestock producers, educators and researchers, and industry professionals.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

3 comments

  1. chgeap jerseys
    November 24, 2015 at 2:41 am

    2015 Wholesale Cheap NFL Jerseys Authentic From China Online Jerseys Style
    chgeap jerseys

    Reply
  2. sports authority coupon 10 off
    January 5, 2016 at 3:45 am

    I know this web site gives quality dependent posts and extra
    material, is there any other web page which presents these
    kinds of information in quality?

    Reply
  3. cheap china jersey
    October 25, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Who do you want to gift for cheap youth jerseys? Get value
    into the page: cheap china jersey

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*