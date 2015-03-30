OUR VIEW: Leaders pass up chance to stem hunger, diet-related disease

Tell the truth. Didn’t you feel annoyed and inconvenienced the last time a bare cupboard forced you to make a trip to the supermarket down the street? If that is all you felt, you are among the more fortunate Mississippians. For more than a quarter of your fellow Magnolia State citizens – predominantly those in ...

Login to your MBJ Insider account to access this content and much more Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Lost Password

Become an MBJ Insider By offering insightful coverage by award-winning reporters about Mississippi’s companies and industries, we help you make smart business decisions, advance your career, and find new prospects. Build your business and outsmart your competition day after day by becoming an insider. Ready to get started? Choose your delivery method:

Benefits of being an MBJ Insider