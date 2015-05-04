It’s all about the bounce: Flowood getting trampoline park

CircusTrix, which claims to be the largest developer and operator of indoor trampoline parks in the world, will open a park for bounce enthusiasts in Flowood in early fall.
The HighHeaven Trampoline Park will open at 2280 Lakeland Drive in a building previously used as a gym and a skating rink.
Circus Trix promises High Heaven will be a cutting-edge entertainment, fitness and sports facility “unlike anything that currently exists in Mississippi.”
The 22,000-square-foot indoor park will feature 12,000 square feet of trampolines, including a large open trampoline field, a trampoline dodgeball stadium, slacklines, dunk basketball hoops and Olympic Foam Pits with over 50,000 cubes of foam.
In addition, HighHeaven will have a Ninja Warrior Aerial Obstacle Course, the first of its kind in Mississippi.
HighHeaven will host birthday parties, corporate events, dodgeball tournaments, trampoline aerobics classes; and it’s famous ClubHeaven—special weekend club nights with laser lighting and live dj music.
Trampoline parks are the hottest amusement venue/extreme sports trend sweeping the nation. The United States has over 300 parks that generate $400 million annually.
Case Lawrence, CEO of CircusTrix, said the company has been looking for the right building in Metro Jackson for some time. “Jackson has strong demographics of youth and young adults; and has traditionally been underserved in the marketplace for extreme sports activities,” Case said.
The size and layout of the Flowood building . “will allow us to build one of the most diverse and innovative trampoline parks in the U.S,” he said.
Details:
Our youth group is already talking about going to this facility and would love to know when it might be open?
Yes, curious as to if we are talking about early fall as in August/September, or October?
I’m SUPER EXCITED so is my family, exactly what part of the Fall is the park scheduled to open…. I been watching & waiting to see some type of ground breaking, the park is still opening here? Right☺☺☺
When is opening date? We would like to take youth!
Hey, When is opening date?
When will you be open for business. Ready to book a birthday party for January.
I need info about a November birthday please
Drove by looks like it should be open next week
I want to bring my youth group!!!! Can you give me prices and tell me if you give discounts to church groups? Thanks
Oh wow! This looks incredibly cool! Definitely need to bring the children! They’ll absolutely love it.
This trampoline park has training class for newbie?
Hey …I want to be there..Please tell the details like when it gonna be start ..??
Party possibility the week-end of Feburary 13,14th in the evening
When is opening date? We would like to take youth!
I Love this place and will go soon. Feeling very excited.
