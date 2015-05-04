E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
It’s all about the bounce: Flowood getting trampoline park

Posted by: Ted Carter in Arts & Entertainment, Economic Development, NEWS, Small Business, Sports, Tourism May 4, 2015

CircusTrix, which claims to be the largest developer and operator of indoor trampoline parks in the world, will open a park for bounce enthusiasts in Flowood in early fall.

Flowood's HighHeaven Trampoline Park will have over 19,000 square feet of trampoline, among other features.

The HighHeaven Trampoline Park will open at 2280 Lakeland Drive in a building previously used as a gym and a skating rink.

Circus Trix promises High Heaven will be a cutting-edge entertainment, fitness and sports facility “unlike anything that currently exists in Mississippi.”

The 22,000-square-foot indoor park will feature 12,000 square feet of trampolines, including a large open trampoline field, a trampoline dodgeball stadium, slacklines, dunk basketball hoops and Olympic Foam Pits with over 50,000 cubes of foam.

In addition, HighHeaven will have a Ninja Warrior Aerial Obstacle Course, the first of its kind in Mississippi.

HighHeaven will host birthday parties, corporate events, dodgeball tournaments, trampoline aerobics classes; and it’s famous ClubHeaven—special weekend club nights with laser lighting and live dj music.

Trampoline parks are the hottest amusement venue/extreme sports trend sweeping the nation. The United States has over 300 parks that generate $400 million annually.

Case Lawrence, CEO of CircusTrix, said the company has been looking for the right building in Metro Jackson for some time. “Jackson has strong demographics of youth and young adults; and has traditionally been underserved in the marketplace for extreme sports activities,”  Case said.

The size and layout of the Flowood building . “will allow us to build one of the most diverse and innovative trampoline parks in the U.S,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*